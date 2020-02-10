Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star Apologizes to Vegans for Smuggling Turkey Sandwich Into the Oscars

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star Julia Butters preemptively apologized to vegans for smuggling a turkey sandwich into the Oscars, where the Quentin Tarantino-directed period piece is nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture. Butters emerged as a trending topic on Twitter Sunday for both her pink dress and the accompanying purse, where the 10-year-old actress tucked away a sandwich because — she admitted — the food offered at awards ceremonies is not always "for [her]." The event is catered by famed chef Wolfgang Puck for his 26th year, reportedly offering a menu comprised of 70 percent vegan dishes, keeping in step with the Golden Globes' fully plant-based menu.

"You will never believe it. A sandwich. I put a sandwich in my bag," Butters confessed to Variety. "Sometimes the food here is not for me, let’s just say that [laughs]. It’s not for me. It’s a turkey sandwich. I’m sorry for the vegans, I’m sorry!"

Julia Butters reveals she brought a turkey sandwich with her to the #Oscars. 😂



“I put a sandwich in my bag... Sometimes the food here is not for me.”



Butters plays actress Trudi Fraser in the 1960s-set Hollywood opposite prolific stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, but Butters — then nine-years-old — admittedly had never heard of either of the stars, who are each nominated for awards at tonight's ceremony.

"This is the weird way I found out: I told my math tutor that I was going up for the part, and he said, 'Oh, that's the movie with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio!' I didn't know who they were. As far as I was concerned, Leonardo DiCaprio was Leonardo da Vinci," Butters previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not as starstruck as most adults would be."

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino, Best Actor for DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt. Other nominations include Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Picture.