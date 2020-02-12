Ben Schwartz Teases The Goonies Sequel He Wrote for Seth Rogen and Adam McKay

In a time when it seems like everything is getting a sequel, a reboot, a continuation, or a reimagining, there's one film that keeps coming up with chatter of something new happening and that film is The Goonies. The classic 1985 coming of age adventure comedy is one that continues to resonate with audiences 35 years after its release and, as such, the idea of a sequel continues to be a topic that keeps coming up. Now Sonic The Hedgehog star Ben Schwartz is offering up details of a script he wrote for Seth Rogen and Adam McKay for a "Goonies as adults" film.

In an interview with HeyUGuys (via Screen Rant), Schwartz talks about how he actually wrote a script for what is best described as an adult version of The Goonies in which a group of friends similar to The Goonies kids (just adult now) would head off on an adventure to re-attempt the treasure hunt they had first tired as teens but never really completed. That lack of completion would have had an impact on their lives in the present with a new chance at the adventure being one that sounds like it would offer a sort of redemption.

To be clear, the script Schwartz has written doesn't exactly sound like a direct Goonies sequel or even something officially connected to the cult classic. Schwartz is clear in his chat with HeyUGuys that it's "not the actual Goonies", but the theme was pretty close. As for a real, actual The Goonies sequel, that seems like something that really isn't going to happen. Last fall, original Goonies star Corey Feldman completely shut down the idea of the much-teased sequel.

"What Goonies reunion? There's no damn Goonies reunion," Feldman told TMZ at the time. "No man, that's a rumor. We did a few comic cons, just appearances together. But that's it, there's no campaign, there's no Goonies 2 happening."

One of those con appearances Feldman mentions was Fan Expo Boston last year in which Feldman and co-star Sean Astin explained that original director Richard Donner at one point had talked so much about a sequel that they pitched an idea, but it never came to anything.

“Every year, the rumor circulates, ‘Goonies 2 is definitely gonna happen now,’ and we’ll be like, ‘No, it’s not,’” said Feldman. “But Richard Donner at one point started fueling it himself and went to the press. He used to call us and tell us we were going back to work, and we’d get all excited, and then it wouldn’t happen [laughs].”

The pitch apparently went well, until Donner decided that it was way more expensive than the idea he had in mind.

“‘We got him, he’s in, he loves it!’ And then all of a sudden, halfway through, he just opens his eyes again and he goes, ‘Too expensive,’” Feldman continued. “And we’re like, what? And he’s like, ‘Too expensive, I want to go smaller.’”

“I remember him saying, ‘Wow, you guys put a lot of effort into that.’ We were like, yeah, we did,” added Astin. “He goes, ‘Yeah, we’re not doing that.’”

