New Funko Pop Drops For May 2024: TMNT, Shrek, Despicable Me 4, and More

Check out the latest weekly Funko Pop drops.

By Sean Fallon

Despite pulling back on their offerings in recent months, Funko is still releasing tons of product on a weekly basis. Because of this strategy, many of the new releases can fall through the cracks. The good news is that we're keeping track of it all so you don't have to. 

Below you'll find a breakdown of the latest Funko Pop drops complete with direct pre-order links. Look for pre-orders to begin around 12pm ET (generally on Wednesdays) and wrap up shortly thereafter. The list will update as new Funko Pops are added and exclusives will be highlighted. You can also keep tabs on the following retailer links as some will be slower to launch than others:

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For May 6th – May 10th (UPDATING):

  • Retro TMNT – Coming Soon
  • Despicable Me 4 and Shrek – Coming Soon
  • NFL / Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Rogers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Geno Smith, Travis Kelce – Coming Soon
  • DC Titans – Coming Soon
  • Barbie 65th Anniversary – Coming Soon
  • Pink Panther – Coming Soon
  • Phantasm – Coming Soon
  • Tupac Shakur – Coming Soon
  • Wolverine (Battle Damage) – Funko Exclusive
  • Loki The Void Pop Moment – Coming Soon
  • Ad Icons Voodoo Ranger – Coming Soon
  • Hello Kitty (With Balloons) – Hot Topic Exclusive
  • Kuromi (With Balloons) – Hot Topic Exclusive
psx-20240501-123243.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 29th – May 3rd: 

c2e2-sharedretailer-images-usa-1.png

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 22nd – 26th:

437053706-727867332889408-4351656935784930094-n.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 15th – 19th:

psx-20240403-111012.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For April 1st – 5th:

psx-20240327-104406.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 25th – 29th:

psx-20240320-120528.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 18th – 22nd:

psx-20240313-114142.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For March 13th – 15th:

psx-20240221-122955.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 21st:

psx-20240214-120033.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 14th:

psx-20240207-113853.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For February 7th:

psx-20240131-113409.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 31st:

psx-20240124-111226.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 24th:

psx-20240116-115458.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 17th:

psx-20240110-105634.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 10th:

psx-20240105-113817.jpg

Funko Pop Pre-Orders For January 5th:

