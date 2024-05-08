New Twisters Trailer Debuts Online

A new trailer for Twisters has finally swirled online. Warner Bros. Pictures has officially released the second trailer for Twisters, ahead of the film's theatrical debut in July. This comes after the new Twisters trailer already played in theaters in front of opening weekend screenings of The Fall Guy.

The new film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, is billed as a standalone continuation of the 1996 hit Twister. That original film was helmed by Jan de Bont, with an ensemble cast that included Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Cary Elwes. You can watch the new trailer below.

What Is Twisters About?

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Is Twisters a Sequel?

From the moment that Twisters was first announced to be in the works, fans have wondered exactly how it will be connected to the events of the original Twister, and whether it will be a sequel or a reboot. In an interview with Collider late last year, writer Mark L. Smith confirmed that the film will be a different story altogether.

"It's a lot of fun. [Director Lee Isaac Chung] did his own thing to the script a little bit because that's what they do, so I don't know about some of the changes exactly," Smith revealed at the time. "So, I don't know the details, but it's a separate story. It's not a continuation of the original. But it's just a real wild ride with some good, fun characters. Hopefully, we can tap into what the original had because that thing is just iconic. But it's so cool to have a director like Isaac taking on something like this. It's just so out of his norm, and I think he's having fun. I was texting with him a couple days ago, and it's just all craziness of it."

Twisters will be released exclusively in theaters on July 19th.