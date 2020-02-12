Jim Carrey Clip of Him Jumping Right Into the Grinch Role During Interview Goes Viral

As fans get ready to speed down to the the theaters this weekend to see Sonic the Hedgehog, they're getting a hilarious reminder of how prevalent Jim Carrey has been in kid's movies for years. Speaking in a new interview Rotten Tomatoes, Carrey was asked if his character Dr. Robotnik from the film will go on to become a Halloween costume, prompting an anecdote from the actor about when children in real life find out that he played The Grinch in Ron Howard's live-action feature film, revealing that he curls up his entire face to recreate the character's signature look. That particular clip has found its way onto Twitter and has gone viral!

As of this writing, the clip of Carry "putting on" the Grinch face has 105.4k retweets and 511.6k likes. Naturally a tweet that has drawn so much attention comes with its share of replies, some of which range from the skeptical to the all too real.

@blstaats tweeted, "Wow. The best grinch ever."

Jim Carrey recalls playing the Grinch 😂pic.twitter.com/iTVXDUivNk — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) February 9, 2020

@Maveric84442545 replied, "I just wish he wasn’t a lunatic."

@mobudddha wasn't convinced though, writing: "Doesn't even look like the grinch highkey."

This marks the second interview with Carrey on his Sonic the Hedgehog press tour to garner online attention, after his visit to Good Morning America raised eyebrows around the world. The star talked to Michael Strahan about the upcoming film and thins went off the rails quickly as he started sniffing flowers, saying things off the cuff, and of course, getting way too close for comfort. Funnier than all the shenanigans, was the fact that the crowd was absolutely into the entire exchange. You can watch that play out in full by clicking here.

Carrey is joined in Sonic the Hedgehog by Ben Schwartz in the titular role. In the film, Sonic becomes stranded on Earth and must enlist the help of Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) in order to evade Robotnik and his robotic minions.

Sonic the Hedgehog is set to premiere on February 14, and will do so with a PG rating. Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

