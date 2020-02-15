Lynn Cohen, Sex And The City And Hunger Games: Catching Fire Actor, Dies At 86

Sadly actor Lynn Cohen, best known for her roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Sex and the City, died on Friday morning at the age of 86. Her representative confirmed Cohen's death to THR, though they did not reveal the cause. Cohen is survived by her husband Ronald Theodore Cohen, and our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time. Cohen played the role of Magda in Sex and the City, who was Miranda's housekeeper and eventual nanny. In addition to the series she also appeared in the Sex and the City movies.

As for Hunger Games, Cohen played the beloved Mags, who is 80 years old when the 75th Hunger Games take place. She volunteers to be a contestant to take the place of Annie Cresta, and soon becomes an ally to Katniss and Peeta. Her best ally though is Finnick, who carries her for most of her time in the arena, and the two are inseparable.

Cohen starting acting in 1983 and would appear in hit shows like NYPD Blue, Nurse Jackie, Sex and the City, Law and Order, and more. She also appeared in several movies, including both Sex and the City films, The Cobbler, The Affair, and Catching Fire.

Most recently she appeared in Amazon's hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and CBS' God Friended Me, and had several films in post-production, including Six Dinner Parties, The Riverside Bench, Lady Wherefore Art Thou, Castles in the Sky, and Write Me.

