Jim Carrey Becomes Ace Ventura While Meeting Animals on The Kelly Clarkson Show

With Sonic the Hedgehog newly in theaters, Jim Carrey has been making the media rounds promoting the film and recently made a stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show alongside co-stars James Marsden and Ben Schwartz. As it happened, that visit coincided with a visit from wildlife educator and YouTube star Coyote Peterson who brought with him a host of exotic animals and it was enough to prompt Carrey to turn into one of his most iconic characters for the visit: Ace Ventura.

In the segment, which you can check out in the video below, Carrey has a bit of fun with the various animals that Peterson brings out, but when it comes to the bearded dragon, Carrey gives the reptile a little ride on his shoulder and introduces himself as the fan-favorite pet detective.

Admittedly, it's not a major part of the appearance, but it's still kind of a nice nod to the 1994 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective film that was Carrey's breakout role and saw the actor play an animal detective tasked with finding the abducted dolphin mascot of the Miami Dolphins football team. In addition to his Ace Ventura moment in the clip, Carey also channels his Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik as well as a bit of The Grinch, too.

And The Grinch is a character Carrey has broken out at least once before during press for Sonic. Earlier this week a clip of Carrey putting on the Grinch face during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes went viral on Twitter as he offered an anecdote about what happens when children in real life discover that the actor played the character in Ron Howard's live-action feature film.

Carey's The Kelly Clarkson Show appearance is just the latest example of Carrey having a bit of fun while promoting Sonic and getting a bit of attention for it. During his visit to Good Morning America recently, the star talked to Michael Strahan about the film and, well, things went a bit off the rails pretty quickly. Carrey started sniffing flowers, speaking off the cuff, and getting a bit too close for comfort. While the whole scenario itself was pretty funny, what was really great was that the crowd was completely into it, making it a very memorable moment.

You can check out the official description of Sonic the Hedgehog below.

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is in theaters now.

