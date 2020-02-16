South Park Creators Set Next Movie

(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are heading back to the silver screen. New reports (via DiscussingFilm) have surfaced suggesting the duo has paired with Scott Rudin on a new project tentatively titled Alma Junction, seemingly after a Colorado locale near the location where the two attended college. Rudin and his company Scott Rudin Productions had previously worked with the two on South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, the feature film spin-off the catapulted the South Park franchise into the mainstream. Virtually no details for the movie are available other than the trio having it in active development.

The last film the two directed was Team America: World Police, a satirical film released in 2004. Rudin, on the other hand, has had his hand in producing award-winning films like Lady Bird, Isle of Dogs, Uncut Gems, and Annihilation. Per the report, the movie also has cinematographer Pawl Pogorzelski attached, a frequent collaborator of Ari Asters. Pogorzelski served the same role on both Hereditary and Midsommar.

The two continue working on South Park, which is now in its 23rd season and has been renewed at least through its 26th season. “South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy and it shows no signs of slowing down,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said of the renewal. “If humanity is still intact in 1000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

The entire series will also be available on WarnerMedia's HBO Max shortly after it launches as the upcoming streamer won a fierce bidding war for the show's streaming rights. The show is currently streaming on Hulu ahead of HBO Max's launch later this year.

Cover photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!