The Matrix Soundtrack to Be Released on Vinyl Picture Disc

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the 1999 sci-fi hit The Matrix by composer Don Davis will be released for the first time as a picture disc LP on March 13, 2020, exclusively from Varèse Sarabande Records. The film, one of the best-loved original franchises of the last 25 years, is getting a revival soon in the form of a fourth movie that will reunite much of the original cast. The picture disc will have a different image on each side; Side A features an image of the Matrix’s green code, while Side B shows Neo (Keanu Reeves) in full action mode. Per the official description, "The soundtrack album weds Davis' mastery of musical detail and coloration to a largely atonal postmodern concerto that's complex, dark and unrelenting." The vinyl is now available for pre-order at the Varèse Sarabande website.

After the success of the first film, The Matrix, directed by The Wachowskis, went on to become a billion-dollar franchise, and Don Davis' epic scores propelled the story forward across the trilogy, in which Keanu Reeves plays Neo, a computer hacker who learns from mysterious rebels about the true nature of his reality and his role in the war against its controllers. With news that The Matrix will be returning for a fourth installment in 2021, new and original fans are revisiting the film that started it all.

Of course, fans are plenty interested to revisit the Matrix, and the chairman of Warner Bros. knows that. When the upcoming film was announced, Toby Emmerich did not hold back their praise of the franchise.

"We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana [Wachowski]," Emmerich said. "Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

With one of the Wachowski sisters returning to direct, audiences are eager to see where The Matrix goes next. 2019 marked the 20th anniversary of the original film, and reports have long swirled that a franchise reboot would tackle the title before long.

You can check out the full track listing below for each of the two sides:

TRACK LISTINGS

Side A

1. Main Title / Trinity Infinity (3:51)

2. Unable To Speak (1:14)

3. The Power Plant (2:42)

4. Welcome To The Real World (2:25)

5. The Hotel Ambush (5:27)

Side B

1. Exit Mr. Hat (1:19)

2. A Virus (1:33)

3. Bullet Time (1:08)

4. Ontological Shock (3:31)

5. Anything Is Possible (6:48)

