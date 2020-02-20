Eiza Gonzalez Gives Fans A New Look at Her Character in Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot

Bloodshot will be here before you know it and Eiza Gonzalez just gave fans a quick look at her character in the upcoming film. There have not been a ton of clues about the details surrounding Gonzalez’s character, but her latest Instagram post will help shed some light there. Ms. KT, as it says under the picture, has some tech-looking tattoos and that mechanical gear in the middle of her collarbone. There hasn’t been a ton of fanfare around the film after the Super Bowl, but that should increase as we get close to March. She wrote, “When efficiency, sympathy and brains meet you get Ms. KT. In theaters March 13th. #Bloodshot @bloodshot”

Dave Wilson will be handling directing duties on Bloodshot. The new director paid his dues while working on effects for movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Deadpool. The movie is written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Hersserer. Vin Diesel stars in this film along with Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. Neal H. Moritz is on as a producer, as are Toby Jaffe, Diniesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel. Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn are along as executive producers.

The latest trailer for Bloodshot stirred up some positive reactions. Following the release, ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw shared his excitement for the film with the ComicBook Nation podcast. "What I really did enjoy is it gave you the larger comic book-y feel of the movie, beyond the life and death concept," Outlaw said. "Now we know, Bloodshot's going in and it's not just him. It's a whole lab full of enhanced freaks and a lot of other side characters that look really cool. Some big fights we're gonna see with the guy in the exoskeleton, but it looks like we're gonna get a lot more of that."

Check out the synopsis for the film below:

”Bloodshot follows Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, a deceased soldier resurrected by weapons contractor Rising Spirit Technologies through the use of nanotechnology. Suffering from total memory loss but imbued with an array of staggering new abilities, Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become...aided by a team of fellow augmented combatants codenamed Chainsaw."

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13.

