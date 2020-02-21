Octavia Spencer Plans to Pay for Families to See a Screening of Onward

Pixar's latest animated film, Onward, is hitting theaters next month and the movie's cast already attended its big world premiere earlier this week. Some of the cast's stars have been sharing photos from the event, including Tom Holland, who thanked Disney for the opportunity in his latest Instagram post. Another of the film's big names includes Octavia Spencer, who recently shared a photo of a billboard that features her character, The Manticore. In the post, she revealed that she plans to pay for a screening of the film for families in Los Angeles.

“My character #TheManticore in @pixaronward Can’t wait for y’all to meet her! I will pay for a screening for families in LA. Stay tuned! BTW beware of #Sprites. Just saying,” Spencer wrote.

Onward stars Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. The film was written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University) and follows two elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which will grant them the magic ability to bring him back for one day so he can see them grown up. The magic doesn't work out quite as well as advertised, as only the bottom half of their father is resurrected. The duo then heads out on a quest to finish the job the staff started before their father disappears for good and they miss their chance.

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6th.

