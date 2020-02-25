Creed 3 Gets a Writer

A threequel for Creed appears to be one step closer to hitting the big screen. Thanks to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, it has been revealed that Zach Baylin will be penning the script for Creed III. Baylin's work includes the upcoming film King Richard, which will star Will Smith as the father of Serena and Venus Williams. While details surrounding the project are currently unknown, the film is expected to continue the ongoing legacy of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). A director is not currently attached to the project.

The Creed franchise serves as a spiritual sequel to the Rocky movies, and follows Jordan as the son of Rocky character Apollo Creed. The first Creed film was directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, with the sequel helmed by Steven Caple Jr. According to a report from last year, an offer was extended to Jordan to potentially direct Creed III, similar to the offer given to Sylvester Stallone for the Rocky sequels.

“I promised Michael B. Jordan that he’d get his chance to direct Creed III,” Rocky producer Irwin Winkler wrote at the time. “Last year in a conversation with our Creed star Michael B. Jordan, I offered him the opportunity to not only star in, but also to direct Creed III.”

"I feel so lucky that doing the Creed movies, I get to write that music and perform that music," Tessa Thompson, who co-stars in the franchise as Bianca, said in a panel appearance last year. "And I think we’re going to make a Creed III eventually so I’ll make more music then and maybe [Brie Larson and I will] do a duet."

It is unclear when Creed III would officially begin production, with both Jordan and Thompson having stacked schedules. Jordan is currently filming on a currently-untitled David O. Russell project, and will film Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan soon after. Thompson, meanwhile, will be returning as Valkyrie in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, which will begin filming this summer.

Creed III does not currently have a release date.

