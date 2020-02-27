Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling’s Tales of Beedle the Bard Audio Book to Feature Actors From Film Series

People still love all things Harry Potter, so it should come as no surprise that The Tales of Beedle the Bard is getting the audiobook treatment. However, what does come as a surprise is the fact that J.K. Rowling’s work will be performed by a host of stars from both the main Harry Potter series and The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them books. Assembling that wide variety of talent can’t be easy and this is going to be a big undertaking for everyone involved. The author has had her hands full with numerous stories surrounding her over the last few years, but this surprise should excite a lot of the Potter faithful when it releases in March of this year.

The Wizarding World Instagram account wrote, “Immerse yourself in wizarding world fairy tales this spring, as 'The Tales of Beedle the Bard' is released in audio for the first time. Written by J.K. Rowling, and read by Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts stars, this brand-new audiobook arrives 31 March 2020 from @audible. Pre-order yours via the link in our bio. #ListenToBeedle”

For those who might not know, Beedle contains The Tale of the Three Brothers, which is how the Deathly Hallows are created. That book first appeared in 2008 and is getting this loving audiobook treatment now.

Noma Dumezweni played Hermione Granger in the original Cursed Child production and will be reading The Tale of Three Brothers. From the Harry Potter movie series, Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) reads Babbitty Rabbitty and Her Cackling Stump, and Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) reads The Fountain of Fair Fortune.

Tackling the remaining tales will be Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs) handling The Warlock's Hairy Heart. Professor Flitwick (Warwick Davis) reading The Wizard and the Hopping Pot. Jude Law, who brings a young Albus Dumbledore to life in the Fantastic Beasts movies, will read Dumbledore's notes from the books. Hogwarts’ resident librarian Madam Pince (Sally Mortemore) will be reading Rowling's introduction.

The audio book will be available March 31, 2020, but you can preorder it now for $14.95. All the proceeds will go to Rowling's Lumos children's charity.

