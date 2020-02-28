Disney Releasing New Simpsons Short in Theaters Ahead of Pixar's Onward

Airing original shorts in theaters has long been a tradition for the Disney-owned Pixar Animation Studios, warming audiences up with a fun or heartfelt mini-movie before the big show. That process will continue with the upcoming movie Onward, but it won't be a Pixar original playing ahead of it. Like Disney did with Coco and Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Onward is teaming up with another popular animated franchise for its theatrical release. The Simpsons, the beloved property recently acquired by Disney, will have an all-new original short attached to Onward.

Disney made the announcement on Friday with a post on the official Simpsons Instagram. The new short is called Playdate with Destiny, and it seems to be all about the young Maggie Simpson. The short will be played in theaters ahead of Pixar's Onward, which arrives on March 6th.

"Maggie Simpsons is speechless," reads the Instagram announcement from The Simpsons. "Playdate with Destiny, a new Simpsons short film before Disney & Pixar's Onward. Exclusively in theaters!"

Pixar has long been known for its original shorts, winning several Academy Awards for Best Animated Short Film over the years. However, with the launch of Disney+ this past year, it seemed as though the theatrical releases of Pixar shorts would be slowing down, as many of them were released directly onto the streaming platform.

The most recent Pixar short to release in theaters was Domee Shi's Bao, which was attached to Incredibles 2 in 2018. The short went on to win an Oscar a few months later and it helped earn Shi a solo feature film with Pixar.

