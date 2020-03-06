Disney Releases Christina Aguilera's New Mulan Song

Disney's new live-action take on Mulan may not include any songs in the actual movie, but there will be a couple of brand new hits on the soundtrack when it arrives. Christina Aguilera recorded one of the most popular songs from the 1998 animated Mulan, "Reflection", and the beloved recording artist is returning to do the same for the new adaptation. Aguilera has recorded an updated version of "Reflection" that will be released by Disney later in the month, as well as a brand new track "Loyal Brave True" that is available right now.

Disney Music released "Loyal Brave True" on Friday morning, along with the confirmation that a new edition of "Reflection" is also on the way. The music videos for both songs were directed by Niki Caro, who helmed the live-action Mulan, and will be released sometime before the film's debut on March 27th. You can listen to the new track in the video above!

“The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal," Aguilera said. "It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

“Christina is one of the greatest vocalists of all time," said Mitchell Leib, Walt Disney Studios President of Music & Soundtracks. "Her original performance of ‘Reflection’ from the animated film when she was a then 16-year-old unknown, holds its appropriate place in the history of music and was a launch pad for her unparalleled career that would follow. As this epic live-action version of Mulan heads to theaters, Christina brings her innate abilities and years of growth as an artist to the film, reprising ‘Reflection’ and performing the new song ‘Loyal Brave True.’ I think these songs will touch today’s moviegoers in that powerful way we saw 22 years ago.”

What do you think of the new Mulan song? Are you excited to hear the updated "Reflection" later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Disney's Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th.

