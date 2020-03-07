Bloodshot Star Vin Diesel Says We Need Movies Now More Than Ever In Face Of Coronavirus

The coronavirus has not only been a health threat, but its effects ave been felt in several industries, including those of travel, entertainment, and more. That means some movies have shifted, like Bond 25, while others have maintained their original release dates, like Bloodshot. The film will release as planned on March 13th, and when asked about releasing in the midst of coronavirus fears, Diesel addressed it in two parts. While Diesel knows some will ask why they would release it now, he feels that movies are needed at times like this more than any other. “Let me put it to you this way: 'Bloodshot' at the end of the day is a soldier and a soldier doesn't decide or pick when or where he's deployed. We're going to go in,” Diesel told USA Today.

Diesel said he "won’t fault anyone in the world for saying, ‘You guys are stupid for releasing this movie right now.’" He added, “we need movies now more than ever. We're already in a very interesting time where cinema and the cinematic experience is so threatened. So, yes, put it on record we're going to show up.”

“I love to show up for the audience and for the fans because God knows how much they've showed up for me,” Diesel said. “I’m crazy. I'm begging Sony to let me go to China, even now. And you should see everyone's faces like, ‘You're going alone, buddy!' "

"There is a magic to the cinematic experience. I like to support that in every single way,” Diesel said. “Maybe the higher thinking is not to just focus on the box office, but know that we're all one world and we all have to get through this together.”

Bloodshot is directed by David S. F. Wilson and is written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel, and is executive produced by Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, YU Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn.

The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce, and you can find the official description below.

"Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out."

Bloodshot hits theaters on March 13th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.