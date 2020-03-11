New Trailer for Pixar's Soul Arriving Thursday

Just one week after Onward arrived in theaters, Disney and Pixar are releasing the first full trailer from their next joint feature, Soul, which hits theaters this summer. The new film is another introspective adventure for the famed animation studio, this one directed by Inside Out helmer Pete Docter, who was recently named head of Pixar. The studio took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal a new poster for Soul, and announce that the new trailer would be released on Thursday.

"Don't miss out on the joys of life," Pixar wrote in a tweet. "Discover Disney and Pixar's Soul in 100 days. New trailer tomorrow." The poster featured in the tweet also contains the phrase, "Everybody has a Soul, Joe Gardner is about to find his."

Don’t miss out on the joys of life. Discover Disney and Pixar’s Soul in 100 days. New trailer tomorrow. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/YBwDo3w9vZ — Pixar (@Pixar) March 11, 2020

Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who is forced to put his dreams on hold when he becomes a teacher. After Joe suddenly dies in an accident, his soul is sent to a realm called You Seminar, and his after life begins. Tina Fey plays a character named 22, whom Joe meets in You Seminar, and she doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rasha, and Questlove also star in Soul. In addition to directing, Docter wrote the script alongside Mike Jones and Kemp Powers. Renowned musician Jon Batiste will be writing original Jazz music for Soul and the Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails will be composing the score. Like Coco, it seems like music will really be at the core of this Pixar outing.

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter said of his new film. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

Are you looking forward to Soul? Be sure to check back on Thursday to see the official trailer!

Disney and Pixar's Soul arrives in theaters on June 19th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.