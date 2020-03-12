Every Movie Delayed by Coronavirus So Far
The entire entertainment industry is now taking serious precautions in regards to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Movie and TV productions around the world are being put on hold, and studios are now starting to delay various release dates for some of their biggest feature films. Major blockbusters like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9 have already been handed major delays, essentially clearing out theaters for the coming months.
Sony, Paramount, and Universal have all delayed feature films to this point, including F9, No Time to Die, Lovebirds, A Quiet Place Part II, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. However, as the virus continues to spread and precautionary measures continue be taken, it's inevitable that more films will be delayed in the coming days.
So we've put together a list of every movie that has been delayed thus far, and we will continue to update it as more films see their release dates pushed back. If you;re curious as to which movies are going to be exiting their spring release dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, keep checking back right here and we'll make sure to keep you informed and up to date.
Here are the films that have been delayed so far:
Fast & Furious 9
F9 may not have been the first film to get delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is certainly the biggest. Not only is it part of one of the world's most popular franchises, but it was also pushed back an entire year. F9 will now be released on April 2, 2021.
No Time to Die
The 25th James Bond movie was one of the first major titles to see a significant delay. The film, which will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the iconic spy, was originally set to hit theaters on April 10th. No Time to Die has been moved to November 25th, which is much more in line with previous 007 release dates.
A Quiet Place Part II
News about the delay of A Quiet Place was a bit of a slow rollout. At first, reports stated that the European release was being delayed indefinitely. However, shortly after the initial news broke, director John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce that the global release had been pushed as well. Paramount has yet to announce a new date.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Of all the films to get pushed back so far, Peter Rabbit 2: The Ruanway received the shortest delay. The Sony sequel was set to bow in just a few weeks and has been delayed to August 7th.
Lovebirds
Paramount seems to be taking the same approach with all of its spring releases, as Lovebirds received the same delay as A Quiet Place Part II. The action comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae was set to hit theaters on April 3rd but has now been delayed indefinitely. No new release date has been set.
