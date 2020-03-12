Every Movie Delayed by Coronavirus So Far

The entire entertainment industry is now taking serious precautions in regards to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. Movie and TV productions around the world are being put on hold, and studios are now starting to delay various release dates for some of their biggest feature films. Major blockbusters like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9 have already been handed major delays, essentially clearing out theaters for the coming months.

Sony, Paramount, and Universal have all delayed feature films to this point, including F9, No Time to Die, Lovebirds, A Quiet Place Part II, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. However, as the virus continues to spread and precautionary measures continue be taken, it's inevitable that more films will be delayed in the coming days.

So we've put together a list of every movie that has been delayed thus far, and we will continue to update it as more films see their release dates pushed back. If you;re curious as to which movies are going to be exiting their spring release dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, keep checking back right here and we'll make sure to keep you informed and up to date.

Here are the films that have been delayed so far: