Every Movie Delayed by Coronavirus So Far

The coronavirus outbreak has spread to the United States and much of the entertainment industry is taking precautions to ensure that people stay safe during this difficult time. Film and TV studios have paused production of several different projects currently in the works, as well as delayed multiple major movie releases in order to keep people at home and allow their titles to earn as much money as possible. This has led to major blockbusters like No Time to Die, Mulan, Fast & Furious 9, and many others to suffer substantial delays.

Sony, Paramount, STX, Disney, and Universal have all delayed feature films to this point, including F9, No Time to Die, Lovebirds, Mulan, The New Mutants, A Quiet Place Part II, and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. However, as the virus continues to spread and precautionary measures continue be taken, it’s inevitable that more films will be delayed in the coming days.

So we’ve put together a list of every movie that has been delayed thus far, and we will continue to update it as more films see their release dates pushed back. If you;re curious as to which movies are going to be exiting their spring release dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, keep checking back right here and we’ll make sure to keep you informed and up to date.

Here are the films that have been delayed so far:

Fast & Furious 9

F9 may not have been the first film to get delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is certainly the biggest. Not only is it part of one of the world’s most popular franchises, but it was also pushed back an entire year. F9 will now be released on April 2, 2021.

No Time to Die

The 25th James Bond movie was one of the first major titles to see a significant delay. The film, which will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic spy, was originally set to hit theaters on April 10th. No Time to Die has been moved to November 25th, which is much more in line with previous 007 release dates.

A Quiet Place Part II

News about the delay of A Quiet Place was a bit of a slow rollout. At first, reports stated that the European release was being delayed indefinitely. However, shortly after the initial news broke, director John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce that the global release had been pushed as well. Paramount has yet to announce a new date.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Of all the films to get pushed back so far, Peter Rabbit 2: The Ruanway received the shortest delay. The Sony sequel was set to bow in just a few weeks and has been delayed to August 7th.

Lovebirds

Paramount seems to be taking the same approach with all of its spring releases, as Lovebirds received the same delay as A Quiet Place Part II. The action comedy starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae was set to hit theaters on April 3rd but has now been delayed indefinitely. No new release date has been set.

Mulan, The New Mutants, Antlers

Roping these three movies together because Disney made the call to delay them all at once. Mulan‘s release long seemed in danger because movie theaters in China have been closed for a couple of months now. Then you’ve got The New Mutants, which has been delayed no less than 47 times at this point. All three of these titles were supposed to arrive in theaters over the next few weeks, but all have been delayed indefinitely, with no new release date set.

My Spy

Like The New Mutants, My Spy has had its release date more times than you can count. It’s now been shifted from March to April 17th.