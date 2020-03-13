Mulan Star Ming-Na Wen: Disney Delaying Live-Action Remake Over Coronavirus Concerns Is the "Best Decision"

The coronavirus continues to alter the day to day lives of people all over the world, with the health scare causing huge closures, cancellations, and delays. Multiple film releases have been pushed back, including A Quiet Place Part II, New Mutants, F9, No Time to Die, and Mulan. The latest live-action Disney remake was supposed to hit theaters on March 27th, and director Niki Caro released a statement yesterday about her film's delay. Another person to comment on Disney's decision is Ming-Na Wen, who currently plays Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. The actor voiced the animated Mulan back in 1998 and recently stunned at the film's world premiere.

“I had a feeling @mulan would be postponed. @disney is making the best decision. Looking forward to a future with this pandemic behind us. Stay safe, everyone. 🙏🏼,” Wen wrote in response to a Hollywood Reporter article. You can check out the tweet below:

This wasn't the first time Wen has tweeted about the coronavirus. Last week, she wrote about people panic buying toilet paper, saying, “Who knew people rather starve than have a dirty a-hole?! Zombie apocalyptic films NEVER showed panic buying/looting of #toiletpaper. Take note, Hollywood."

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. Disney parks have shut down. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

