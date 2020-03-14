Coronavirus: The Rock Announces Netflix’s Red Notice Is Stopping Production For Two Weeks

Places all over the world are shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the entertainment industry is no exception. Tons of movie productions have been halted or delayed, and the list only continues to grow. The latest bit of production news comes from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who is currently filming Netflix's Red Notice. According to Johnson's latest Instagram post, production for the film is being put on hold for two weeks. At the beginning of the month, it was reported that Netflix was scrambling to film over coronavirus concerns, so it's no surprise the movie is joining the growing list of films to be affected by COVID-19.

"We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks. It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together," Johnson wrote. You can check out the video in the post below:

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delayed production. Riverdale has delayed production. The Batman's production has halted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is delayed while the film's director awaits test results. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. Here's a current list of the television productions that have been shut down, and here's a list of the films that have been postponed.

