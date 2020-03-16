Fantastic Beasts 3 Halts Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The entertainment industry is one of many these days taking a beating, and it is all due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The global issue has sparked never-before-seen measures to be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and its following illness. Not even the magical world of Harry Potter could avoid the virus as Fantastic Beasts 3 has postponed production to help contain the spread as it was meant to get underway on Monday.

According to a new report by Variety, Fantastic Beasts 3 was slated to get production going on Monday in the United Kingdom, but Warner Bros. has decided to postpone production. The decision to delay is due to the coronavirus pandemic, and like all of the other projects held due to the virus, there is no telling when Fantastic Beasts 3 will get back underway.

According to the report, there's no word on whether the delay will change the film's target release date. It could also be delayed further depending on its stars' schedules. Eddie Redmayne is expected to return in his leading role alongside co-stars Katherine Paterson, Dan Folger, and Zoe Kravitz. If the cast has other projects lined up at the time when this pandemic begins to lessen, Fantastic Beasts 3 could face another delay.

This blockbuster is the latest film shuddered by Warner Bros. and likely its last big one to be postponed. Last week, the studio announced it has halted production on The Batman which has been filming overseas in the United Kingdom. The film was slated to move location to Liverpool, but The Batman was halted in hopes Fantastic Beasts 3 could carry on filming at a soundstage. But given the aggressive measures taken to control the spread of coronavirus, it is best for the film set to shut down entirely for everyone's health.

