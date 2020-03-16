Cats, Rambo: Last Blood Win Big at Razzie Awards

The 40th annual Razzie Awards have officially crowned the worst films of the year -- and unsurprisingly, Cats reigned supreme. The tongue-in-cheek award ceremony took to YouTube on Monday to share the winners for their latest proceedings in a "Lock-Down Edition" video, after their initially-planned live broadcast on Saturday, March 14th, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The eight-minute-long video, which you can check out above, reveals that Cats has won six awards, including the coveted "Worst Picture" prize. Other major winners in the proceedings were Rambo: Last Blood, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Fanatic, and Trading Paint.

"This past weekend the Razzies had planned a really humongous show – complete with an opening parody number, sketches, “Celebrity Presenters” and The Whole Balla Wax – eventually to be beamed out to the entire world," the organization writes on YouTube. "But due to unforeseen circumstances – otherwise known as the Corona-Virus – we are instead bringing the public a bit more intimate video, suitable for viewing by any audience currently in lock-down mode."

Cats, a controversial and nightmare-inducing adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, won the prize of Worst Picture, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who played Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones in the film, also took home Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor. If that wasn't enough, the film also won Worst Screen Combo for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs", a dig at the film's "digital fur technology".

Rambo: Last Blood won Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, as well as the highly-coveted Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. Other winners were John Travolta for Worst Actor for both The Fanatic and Trading Paint and Hilary Duff for Worst Actress for The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Eddie Murphy also received the Razzies' Redeemer Award, which honors great work made by previous Razzie nominees. Murphy previously has been nominated for thirteen Razzies and had previously won three, including the Worst Actor of the Decade award.

In addition to the Razzies' coronavirus precautions, this year's awards also broke tradition in a pretty surprising way, as they usually are held on the same weekend as the Academy Awards. The Razzies decided to delay their proceedings earlier this year, after the Oscars were moved to very early February.

What do you think of this year's Razzie winners? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

