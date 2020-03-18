To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen Lends Support to Cats "Butthole Cut" Movement

Cats has only been available on Video On Demand for a little over a day, but the idea of instantly being able to watch the film has created some very chaotic energy online. Amidst Seth Rogen's delightful livetweets and a terrifying piece of concept art, one rumor about the film has begun to spread like wildfire -- that at one point, the controversial visual effects included CGI buttholes on every character. This detail understandably piqued people's curiosity, leading to a movement for the "Butthole Cat" of Cats to be released. Thanks to the power of Cameo, which allows you to pay for a brief video message recorded by a celebrity, an unexpected face has joined that crusade. Chris Hansen, who famously hosted To Catch a Predator, recently filmed a Cameo video campaigning for the "Butthole Cut" to be released.

Hi everyone, me and CHRIS HANSEN have a very important message to share with y'all about CATS: #RELEASETHEBUTTHOLECUT. [@benmekler: I know you will share this with who needs to see it] pic.twitter.com/MmLR4iEOyO — David Chen (@davechensky) March 18, 2020

"Chris Hansen here, of Hansen vs. Predators, To Catch a Predator, and Have a Seat with Chris Hansen," Hansen says in the video. "Now, I'm going to need you - all of you out there - to have a seat right over there. Now, as you know, usually I'm trying to expose or battle indecency when it comes to predator-like behavior. But today, David Chen asked me to tell the world to #ReleaseTheButtholeCut of Cats. Hmm. A lot of people think this is very important, as odd as that may seem. So make it happen. Remember, I'll be watching, and I'll see you soon on my YouTube channel and on the TV."

Unfortunately, Hansen and other supporters of the Butthole Cut of Cats seem to be out of luck, if a recent statement from an anonymous VFX artist on the film is any indication.

"There were never shots of cats with butt holes. Or at least by design, None that I saw anyway," the update reads. "However, there were a dozen or so shots where the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident. The task (as typical with heavy cg shows) fell on 2D to paint out the offending articles where it was brought up and spotted. Daily reviews were constant awkward discussions of people plucking up the courage to point things like this out; 'does that like a fanny to you?'"

