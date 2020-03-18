The Internet Reacts to Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot Being Released Digitally

With much of the world currently self-quarantining over the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, many places have shut down, including movie theaters. With tons of movies being pushed back and people not being able to go to the theater, movie-goers are looking for alternatives. Luckily, there have been some exciting early releases on digital, including films that were already out in theaters before the shutdowns began. The list of movies continues to grow, and the latest release is Vin Diesel's Bloodshot. The movie managed to earn some money on preview night, but it only had a few days in theaters before they shut down.

Columbia Pictures has set the sale date of Bloodshot on EST (electronic sell through) for March 24th. The Valiant comic-book property will be available for digital purchase for a suggested retail price of $19.99 in the U.S. with all leading digital retailers. International digital sale dates will be solidified in the days ahead with territory-specific COVID-19 impact considerations.

“Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group. “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that -- like other businesses hit hard by the virus -- movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

Currently, Bloodshot is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 32% critics rating and a 78% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis rated the movie a 3 out of 5, calling it "a simple popcorn flick that honorably adapts the source material" and claimed it ended up "being an entertaining, albeit slightly dated action flick."

