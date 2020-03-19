Frozen's Josh Gad Posts Tearful Video Telling Everyone It's Ok To Cry

Josh Gad has become a fan favorite for his role as Olaf in Disney's hit Frozen films, and like the rest of us at the moment, he is self-quarantining to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus. Gad is passing the time a number of ways, but earlier today he posted a message on social media with a heartfelt and slightly tearful message. Gad says in the video that he was just going to cry a little by himself, but then he decided to post it for everyone to see that it's perfectly okay to cry during times like these, and you can check out the video for yourself below.

"I cried for a second, and I was going to do it by myself and then I was like you know what, it's important for everybody to understand that we're all going so much uncertainty right now. We're going to get through it, and it's hard and I'm emotional because I hate seeing our kids deprived of their normal lifestyles and not being able to understand why all of this is happening so quickly, but I'm also emotionally because of all of the incredible things that so many of you out there are doing on a daily basis, and I know it's a struggle right now for so many people and I just wanted to say I love you all and I'm thinking of you all and we'll get through this."

✖

If you want to cheer yourself up a little you can watch his turn as Olaf in Frozen II, which Disney recently put on Disney+ ahead of its original home video release.

You can find the official description for Frozen II below.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough."

Frozen II is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews.

Frozen II is available on Disney+ now.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.