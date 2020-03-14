Josh Gad Is Reading Children's Books for Families Quarantined by Coronavirus

Josh Gad is doing his part during coronavirus by reading families children’s books while quarantined. The Olaf actor is doing it on Twitter right now and you can see a bit of it down below. This comes on the same day that Frozen 2’s Disney+ release date got moved up to this weekend. Disney announced the change on social media today and fans are absolutely jazzed about the opportunity to catch the latest adventure at home. This all comes after a bit of a rough patch for the company amid the coronavirus concerns.

Frozen 2 was supposed to be on the service June 26th. Well, now it will be the 15th of this month and people are happy about that. Over in the international markets, the film on March 17th. Coronavirus concerns could have something to do with this move. Disney decided to release Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on digital HD early as well. With Mulan being pushed to a later date and much of the summer movie slate in a bit of jeopardy, the company is trying to get out in front of it. And understandably so, because they’re losing an estimated $350k a day due to the coronavirus according to the most recent projections.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” newly minted Disney chief Bob Chapek said in a press release this afternoon.

Earlier this year, some were surprised when the film didn’t bring home an Oscar for Best Animated Film. One of the movie’s songwriters stepped to the defense.

"We were surprised.," Kristen Anderson-Lopez said to Variety. "We were surprised and it's a shame because Jennifer Lee is one of the great female directors. She's the first female of a Disney (animated) musical, and she's the first female head of Disney Animation. The fact that it's not being celebrated in the way that I think it should be just speaks to an unconscious bias that I think is happening in our industry that we need to talk about."

