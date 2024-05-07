New Despicable Me 4 Trailer Released

Prepare for the rise of the Mega Minions in a new trailer for Despicable Me 4. The movie charts a new era for the popular franchise, and has the distinction of being the first Despicable Me movie in seven years. Of course, that doesn't count the release of the prequel movie Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide. Oscar nominees Steve Carell and Kirsten Wiig are back as Gru and Lucy, respectively, with their girls Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan), as well as a new addition to the family: Gru Jr. But as the Despicable Me 4 trailer demonstrates, there's a new threat on the horizon that will take all of their combined efforts to defeat.

Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara join Despicable Me 4 as the villainous couple of Maxime Le Mal and Valentina, respectively. The most entertaining portion of the trailer comes when five Minions are recruited for a Captain America-level super soldier program, where they are turned into the Mega Minions team. Each Minion is given incredible powers like strength, flight, heat vision that can pierce through the Earth, rock-hard skin like The Thing, and more.

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

Illumination describes Despicable Me 4 as follows: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell) and Lucy (Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

"Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

"The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom."

Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy-winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 3rd.