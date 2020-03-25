Ryan Reynolds Donating 30 Percent of Aviation Gin Online Order Proceeds as a Tip to Bartenders

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt business and life across the globe, unprecedented numbers of people are out of work, including bartenders. Thanks to measures intended to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, many bars have been closed, meaning those who work there are, in many cases, without their regular income. To help, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds announced that his Aviation Gin company would be donating 30 percent of online proceeds to the United States Bartender's Guild through May 1.

"Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we'll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw. Visit http://AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives," Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

According to the Aviation Gin website, the company has already "started a tab," donating $15,000 to the fund.

Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders - who REALLY miss you btw. Visit https://t.co/elT2zrCgE0 #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/77tVacDGBM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 24, 2020

"We're available at home - where we hope you are right now - but your bartenders miss you. So we've started a tab by donating $15K to the United States Bartender's Guild and will be adding an additional 30% tip for every bottle delivered through May 1st."

Donating money to help bartenders during the pandemic isn't the only way Reynolds is helping, either. Earlier this month, Reynolds announced that his Mint Mobile would be providing all current and new customers with free, unlimited high-speed data add-ons through April 14th. He and his wife, Blake Lively, also announced that they were donating $1 million to non-profit efforts in Canada to help those impacted by COVID-19, splitting their donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds writes. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

Outside of financial forms of assistance during the pandemic, Reynolds has also been doing his part to help encourage people to stay at home and "flatten the curve".

"We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds said in a video shared on social media on Tuesday. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

