Movie Fans on Twitter Are Creating Some Epic Ideas with New Film Generator

People all over the world are looking for new ways to pass the time at home now that so many of us are self-isolating with the hopes of avoiding the spread of the novel coronavirus. Naturally, many people have taken to the Internet to curb their boredom. People are doing everything from dreaming about movie meals to sharing their random photos. This week, a new trend on Twitter started thanks to @LightsCameraPod, who created a film generator based on birthday, eye color, and phone battery. The post blew up after people started to create some epically interesting film ideas.

"Would your movie be any good?" they tweeted. The image lets you pick a director based on your birth month, movie star based on your birth day, a second star based on your eye color, and genre based on your phone battery. You can check out the post below:

Would your movie be any good? pic.twitter.com/mRQp5HCHaD — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 25, 2020

Many people have shared their results, which ended up warranting a Twitter Moment. "Thanks to @LightsCameraPod, people at home have become the masterminds of new movies," Twitter teased. From Taika Waititi directing a romance starring Denzel Washington and Kevin James to Martin Scorsese directing Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell in a Drama, we're starting to wish these movies were real. You can check out some of the best results below...