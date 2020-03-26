Movie Fans on Twitter Are Creating Some Epic Ideas with New Film Generator

People all over the world are looking for new ways to pass the time at home now that so many of us are self-isolating with the hopes of avoiding the spread of the novel coronavirus. Naturally, many people have taken to the Internet to curb their boredom. People are doing everything from dreaming about movie meals to sharing their random photos. This week, a new trend on Twitter started thanks to @LightsCameraPod, who created a film generator based on birthday, eye color, and phone battery. The post blew up after people started to create some epically interesting film ideas.

“Would your movie be any good?” they tweeted. The image lets you pick a director based on your birth month, movie star based on your birth day, a second star based on your eye color, and genre based on your phone battery. You can check out the post below:

Would your movie be any good? pic.twitter.com/mRQp5HCHaD — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) March 25, 2020

Many people have shared their results, which ended up warranting a Twitter Moment. “Thanks to @LightsCameraPod, people at home have become the masterminds of new movies,” Twitter teased. From Taika Waititi directing a romance starring Denzel Washington and Kevin James to Martin Scorsese directing Nicolas Cage and Sam Rockwell in a Drama, we’re starting to wish these movies were real. You can check out some of the best results below…

A Future Best Pic

Leo and Sam Rockwell in a drama directed by Scorsese. Automatic best pic nominee https://t.co/Y3Qd1edQcZ — Josh Russell (@jalexrussell92) March 26, 2020

Rewatchability

A romance directed by Tarantino with Andy Samberg getting it on with Jessica Chastain is something I think i could watch every day until the end of days… https://t.co/e2AIvPLDTk — Hamid Munir (@HamidMu60973503) March 26, 2020

Honestly, Would Watch

can’t believe tarantino is writing a romance between nic cage and andy samberg https://t.co/yZXwGs1os1 — kell 🧨 (@monster_kylo) March 26, 2020

Mindy’s Movie

Mine is a war movie directed by Michael Bay (Pearl Harbor?!) and stars Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell. Into it! https://t.co/iLOUJFbgOY — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 25, 2020

They Can’t All Be Box Office Hits

Must be nice! Mine is a box office disaster! Shyamalan directed romance, starring Adam Sandler and Sam Rockwell… lol. At least the sound would be good as I’d do it myself 🤣 — Adam Raley (@BiznatchX) March 26, 2020

The Most Unlikely Trio

A drama directed by Micheal Bay starring Adam Sandler and costarring Octavia Spencer https://t.co/5FfFztEMNe — 🌈✨ Behind The Galaxy✨🌈 (@Wakanda4Evr) March 26, 2020

This One Keeps Coming Up

A sci-fi movie directed by Shyamalan starring Nicholas Cage and co-starring Sam Rockwell. Doesn’t sound that bad… pic.twitter.com/jWrkqqBeAm — Sean Shelley (@seanwritenow) March 26, 2020

I Now Pronouce You Chuck And Larry 2… With A Twist

In a lighter moment…



Coming soon: Starting Adam Sandler and Kevin James in a new Drama from M. Night Shyamalan…..



(I’d watch that). https://t.co/naBkAVRohw — Rebecca Gellman (more socially distant than usual) (@GellmanRebecca) March 26, 2020

Meme Inception

I’m a Greta Gerwig directed war film starring Nic Cage and Christian Bale. I love this. https://t.co/tpanXAqHOv — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) March 26, 2020

