The Internet Is Going Crazy Over a Modern Water Bottle in Little Women

Last week a surprise discovery was made by fans of last year's Oscar winning drama Little Women. Tucked into a regular scene of the period drama was not one, but two surprise water bottles hidden in the background. Just like when Game of Thrones' eighth season featured an unexpected coffee cup on the set, this surprise goof has got fans talking online and naturally it has become a meme with some hilarious jokes about the appearance of the Yeti bottle and its plastic Poland Spring counterpart. Check out the best jokes about this blooper below along with a photo of the scene itself for confirmation.

Some have theorized that these water bottles were intentional on the part of director Greta Gerwig, both in jest and with some seriousness. One fan tweeted that it was all intentional "to show how relevant to modern times the little women story is so she left little hints here and there to our current society." Others have thought that Gerwig did it as an homage to director Sofia Coppola who included a pair of converse in her period drama Marie Antoinette (a choice she later confirmed wasn't made by her).

Though Greta Gerwig's historical drama based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott may not itself be a subject you would normally read about here on ComicBook.com, it does feature a cast that are tied directly into the kind of content we cover (plus we love a good viral movie story like everyone else). Florence Pugh, who appears as Amy in Little Women, is set to make a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow where she takes on the role of Natasha's sister "Yelena Belova."

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame also stars in the film with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jurassic Park alum Laura Dern. What some fans may have forgotten is there was almost another major Marvel connection, specifically with star Saoirse Ronan. Ronan was at one point director Joss Whedon's number one choice for the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, but passed on the part that eventually went to Elizabeth Olsen. If Ronan had played the part in the 2015 sequel it's unclear how much of her recent work she would have even been able to participate in since a theoretical Marvel schedule would be huge. Not to mention Ronan also auditioned for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, seemingly of the part that would become Rey.