The Internet Is Going Crazy Over a Modern Water Bottle in Little Women

Last week a surprise discovery was made by fans of last year’s Oscar winning drama Little Women. Tucked into a regular scene of the period drama was not one, but two surprise water bottles hidden in the background. Just like when Game of Thrones‘ eighth season featured an unexpected coffee cup on the set, this surprise goof has got fans talking online and naturally it has become a meme with some hilarious jokes about the appearance of the Yeti bottle and its plastic Poland Spring counterpart. Check out the best jokes about this blooper below along with a photo of the scene itself for confirmation.

Some have theorized that these water bottles were intentional on the part of director Greta Gerwig, both in jest and with some seriousness. One fan tweeted that it was all intentional “to show how relevant to modern times the little women story is so she left little hints here and there to our current society.” Others have thought that Gerwig did it as an homage to director Sofia Coppola who included a pair of converse in her period drama Marie Antoinette (a choice she later confirmed wasn’t made by her).

Though Greta Gerwig’s historical drama based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott may not itself be a subject you would normally read about here on ComicBook.com, it does feature a cast that are tied directly into the kind of content we cover (plus we love a good viral movie story like everyone else). Florence Pugh, who appears as Amy in Little Women, is set to make a splash in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Widow where she takes on the role of Natasha’s sister “Yelena Belova.”

Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame also stars in the film with Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jurassic Park alum Laura Dern. What some fans may have forgotten is there was almost another major Marvel connection, specifically with star Saoirse Ronan. Ronan was at one point director Joss Whedon’s number one choice for the role of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, but passed on the part that eventually went to Elizabeth Olsen. If Ronan had played the part in the 2015 sequel it’s unclear how much of her recent work she would have even been able to participate in since a theoretical Marvel schedule would be huge. Not to mention Ronan also auditioned for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, seemingly of the part that would become Rey.

It’s real and it’s here

my therapist: the hydroflask and water bottle in the background in little women (2019) isn’t real, it can’t hurt you.



the hydroflask and water bottle in the background: pic.twitter.com/8X1sa9x9ES — jo (@dynvmos) March 28, 2020

Pioneer in water storage

Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet, was ahead of his time in ‘Little Women’ (2019). During the 1860s, he already owned a Hydro Flask and water bottle 💦



(via @DUNENATION) pic.twitter.com/DjfoGoW44k — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 28, 2020

The Turtle teeth were iconic

Little Women fans freaking out over a water bottle don’t know the existential fear of watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a child and seeing a human mouth visible inside a giant talking turtle’s mouth. — Gene Kwak (@genekwak3) April 1, 2020

Seems familiar

the water bottle in little women has the same energy as that starbucks cup in game of thrones pic.twitter.com/pVKed12cu2 — violet (@SAlNTFULS) April 1, 2020

We were all too enraptured by the film

Little Women has been out since December and nobody has noticed the water bottle and the flask until now?? 😭😂 — alma (@froyboylerman) April 1, 2020

Ruined

It totally ruins the movie that they didn’t travel back to a pre-water bottle time to film Little Women — saint.even (@saintevenlive) April 1, 2020

Maybe not but close

the hydroflask and the water bottle in little women (2019) made the movie 100 times better — flavio alberto (@Flavioalbertocv) March 28, 2020

Always watching

the hydro flask and water bottle in little women pic.twitter.com/uHYem0vstH — kat: the dean lovebot (@siamesedre4m) March 29, 2020

Was Tim the culprit?

i cant get over the fact that @RealChalamet left HIS WATER BOTTLE IN THIS SHOT OF LITTLE WOMEN PLEASE EXPLAIN SIR pic.twitter.com/lMR4xJ5Ikx — athena rose (@athenaosburn) March 27, 2020

