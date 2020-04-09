Onward, Frozen 2 Lead Most Popular Titles on Disney+

Disney and Pixar's Onward was in theaters for just two weeks when the industry started to shut down due to COVID-19, which prompted the House of Mouse to release the new film digitally almost immediately. A couple of weeks after that, the movie made its way to the Disney+ streaming service. It's an unprecedented move for Disney, but we're living in an unprecedented time, and the streaming debut has only helped the popularity of Onward skyrocket. It should come as no surprise to learn that Onward is the top trending title on all of Disney+.

On Thursday afternoon, Disney+ released a list of its top trending and most popular movies and TV shows. Onward was the very first name to be featured in the trending section, followed by Frozen 2, which also had an early premiere on Disney+. When the pandemic began, and things first started to close, Disney announced that Frozen 2 would be getting an early release on the streaming service to help those folks stuck at home.

Following the two new releases are two of the most high-profile TV shows on the entire streaming service. The Simpsons, which consists of 30 total seasons, giving viewers a lot of episodes to binge, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the most talked-about show of last year. Both continue to be popular with Disney+ audiences, long after their initial debuts on the service.

Other titles mentioned in Disney's popular weekly titles list include Coco, Toy Story, Phineas and Ferb, Sonny With a Chance, and several others. You can take a look at the full list below!