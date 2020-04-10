Onward, Frozen 2 Lead Most Popular Titles on Disney+

Disney and Pixar’s Onward was in theaters for just two weeks when the industry started to shut down due to COVID-19, which prompted the House of Mouse to release the new film digitally almost immediately. A couple of weeks after that, the movie made its way to the Disney+ streaming service. It’s an unprecedented move for Disney, but we’re living in an unprecedented time, and the streaming debut has only helped the popularity of Onward skyrocket. It should come as no surprise to learn that Onward is the top trending title on all of Disney+.

On Thursday afternoon, Disney+ released a list of its top trending and most popular movies and TV shows. Onward was the very first name to be featured in the trending section, followed by Frozen 2, which also had an early premiere on Disney+. When the pandemic began, and things first started to close, Disney announced that Frozen 2 would be getting an early release on the streaming service to help those folks stuck at home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the two new releases are two of the most high-profile TV shows on the entire streaming service. The Simpsons, which consists of 30 total seasons, giving viewers a lot of episodes to binge, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the most talked-about show of last year. Both continue to be popular with Disney+ audiences, long after their initial debuts on the service.

Other titles mentioned in Disney’s popular weekly titles list include Coco, Toy Story, Phineas and Ferb, Sonny With a Chance, and several others. You can take a look at the full list below!

Onward

“In Disney and Pixar’s Onward, elf brothers, Ian and Barley, get to spend a day with their late dad and go on a quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. When their mom Laurel realizes her sons are gone, she teams up with The Manticore to find them.”

Frozen 2

“Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, Elsa faces a dangerous but remarkable journey into the unknown — to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle, in search of truths about the past.”

The Simpsons

“Winner of the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, The Simpsons continues to strike a chord with viewers for irreverently poking fun at anything and everything. With its subversive humor and delightful wit, the series has made an indelible imprint on American pop culture, and its family members — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggia — are television icons.”

The Mandalorian

“After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.”

Coco

“In Disney/Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestors’ stories and traditions.”

The Last Song

“Ronnie and her estranged father try to restore the loving relationship they once had. But reconnecting with his rebellious daughter isn’t easy, so he chooses the one thing they still have in common — music.”

Toy Story

“Welcome to an astonishing world where toys play while their owners are away. Meet Woody, Buzz and all their friends in an adventure filled with humor, heart and friendship.”

Phineas and Ferb

“Phineas and Ferb take on ambitious projects in order to have the best summer vacation possible. Meanwhile, Dr. Doofenshmirtz attempts to take over the Tri-State area, and Perry, a secret agent, must stop him.”

The Lion King (2019)

“Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.”

Puppy Dog Pals

“Two fun-loving Pug puppies, Bingo and Rolly, are brothers on a mission for fun and adventure!”

Elephant

“African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo set out on an epic journey with their herd, traveling hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert from the Okavango delta to the Zambezi River. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors on a quest to reach paradise.”

Sonny With a Chance

“Sonny has won a nationwide talent search to star in So Random!, a popular television series. She moves from Wisconsin with her mom, Connie, and prepares for a new chapter in her life. Sonny With a Chance follows her work and home life and how she adjusts to her new life.”