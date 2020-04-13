Lionsgate to Livestream Hunger Games, John Wick, La La Land and Dirty Dancing in Free Events Hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis

✖

As the world continues to grapple with the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, movie fans are having to find inventive new ways to replicate the theater going experience with each other. Now one of the major studios has stepped up to offer fans a unique way to experience some recent favorites. Lionsgate has announced "Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies," a new program that will take place across the next four Fridays with free movies streaming live on YouTube for fans eager to re-watch new classics from the studio. It will be hosted on Lionsgate’s YouTube page and Fandango’s Movieclips YouTube page.

Starting this Friday, April 17, the event will kick off with The Hunger Games, followed by Dirty Dancing on Friday, April 24; La La Land on Friday, May 1; and wrapping up with John Wick on Friday, May 8 (viewers for John Wick will be required to verify their age by singing into their YouTube accounts). Lionsgate Live! will be hosted by none other than Jamie Lee Curtis who will share her own movie memories as she is joined by special guest celebrities and YouTube personalities for each new event. In addition, each week will see special programming and interactive opportunities for fans watching the films including the fan chats via YouTube Live, live tweeting @Lionsgate and partners, and shared fan engagement opportunities in-show, including movie trivia, movie-themed challenges, and more.

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let's have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

The event isn't being put together just for bored film fans at home, but will also see Lionsgate offering "support for the country’s temporarily jobless movie theater employees." The studio made a donation to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation’s charitable page during the films so that viewers who are able can help as well.

The free movies will livestream on Fridays at 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET. The schedule once again includes:

April 17 – “The Hunger Games”

April 24 – “Dirty Dancing”

May 1 – “La La Land”

May 8 – “John Wick” (age registration required)

