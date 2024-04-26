Andrew Koji Reveals Which Transformer He's Most Excited to Destroy in GI Joe Crossover Movie

Koji jokes that Storm Shadow will take "all of them" out with a bow and arrow.

Andrew Koji, the Boy Kills World actor who played Storm Shadow in the Snake Eyes movie, hopes he gets a clear shot at the leader of the Decepticons when the upcoming G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie happens. The two Hasbro action franchises are joining forces in a new movie, with Transformers franchise producers Steven Spielberg, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy are on board for the new movie. There's no word yet on which characters or actors from prior movies might be coming back for the crossover.

Following the ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which featured a clear teaser for a G.I. Joe crossover, the movie was officially announced at CinemaCon earlier this month. Koji took the question with a laugh and clearly had some fun trash-talking the giant, CGI robots.

"I'll take down Megatron, bruv," Koji told ComicBook.com, while speaking in support of Boy Kills World. "Storm Shadow will take 'em down. He'll take them all down -- bow and arrow them, everything, done."

In February, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told ComicBook that they planned on following up the Rise of the Beasts stinger, promising to fulfill the promise the movie made on their behalf.

"We've talked about it since the beginning of the franchise because the fans have been like, 'Come on, when you are going to do Joe?!'" di Bonaventura said. "The truth of the matter is there's so many great Transformers characters that we didn't feel like we needed to rush and do G.I. Joe. But you also want an organic way, otherwise it feels like a cynical exercise."

In Boy Kills World, Bill Skarsgård plays "Boy," a man set out on revenge after his family is killed by nefarious forces. Hilda Van Der Koy's post-apocalypse holds many challenges for our world-weary protagonist. In a weird quirk for this particular genre, Boy is almost completely silent while all the bodies continue to fall all around him. He sets out to have his revenge and the only way to get it is with his fists. The IT actor's character is trained by Yaya Ruhian as the apocalyptic setting has more than he bargained for.

Boy Kills World is in theaters today.