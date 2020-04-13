Fans Can't Believe Disney+ Edited Brief Nudity Out of Splash

In the decades since Disney began releasing films, our culture has evolved in a variety of ways, resulting in the studio making changes to their films over the years. Their 1946 film Song of the South, for example, has never earned an official home video release due to a number of racist depictions and stereotypes being embraced, while the animated Lilo & Stitch has also seen modifications, changing a scene in which Lilo hides in a dryer to her hiding in a cubby as to prevent young viewers from potentially replicating the dangerous stunt. Fans have recently noticed that the 1984 romantic comedy Splash is the latest to earn editing, due to brief nudity.

The film sees Tom Hanks' character falling in love with a woman who is secretly a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. One scene saw Hannah's character run nude into the ocean, with a fan noticing that Disney used CGI to extend her hair to cover her backside.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

The scene as it was originally shot can be seen below.

Given how little nudity is actually seen in the film, and this scene largely lacking any sexual context, fans are shocked that Disney would go to such lengths to censor the film.

