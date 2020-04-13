Fans Can't Believe Disney+ Edited Brief Nudity Out of Splash
In the decades since Disney began releasing films, our culture has evolved in a variety of ways, resulting in the studio making changes to their films over the years. Their 1946 film Song of the South, for example, has never earned an official home video release due to a number of racist depictions and stereotypes being embraced, while the animated Lilo & Stitch has also seen modifications, changing a scene in which Lilo hides in a dryer to her hiding in a cubby as to prevent young viewers from potentially replicating the dangerous stunt. Fans have recently noticed that the 1984 romantic comedy Splash is the latest to earn editing, due to brief nudity.
The film sees Tom Hanks' character falling in love with a woman who is secretly a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. One scene saw Hannah's character run nude into the ocean, with a fan noticing that Disney used CGI to extend her hair to cover her backside.
Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om— Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020
The scene as it was originally shot can be seen below.
The original pic.twitter.com/05bPUX2b63— J. R. F. B. (@Numod_Root) April 13, 2020
Given how little nudity is actually seen in the film, and this scene largely lacking any sexual context, fans are shocked that Disney would go to such lengths to censor the film.
See what fans are saying about Splash's censorship below!
Worse Than Mustache-gate
This is worse than Henry Cavill's moustache— ernie_aka (@ernie_aka) April 13, 2020
Just the Beginning
i remember seeing that movie as a kid in the theater with my family and i turned into a junkie and burglar and murderer after seeing that butt. good on them to protect america's children with an anal mirkin— Doktor Ross Sewage (@sewage666) April 13, 2020
Pass It On
Mermaids have hairy butts, pass it on— She Boobachued when no one else would (@TheDJTC) April 13, 2020
Furry Bath Mat
THEY GAVE HER A FURRY BATH MAT ON HER BUTT WHAT THE HELL— 💀PunisherHatesChuds💀 (@lilithssymbiote) April 13, 2020
Shag Carpet Butt
It's like they tried to make her hair longer and thicker, but gave her a giant shag carpet for a butt instead— Social Distance Warrior Arvu (@ArvuReBantra) April 13, 2020
Violence > Nudity
Meanwhile, the Simpson still have this scene.
But clearly, butts are what children must be protected from. pic.twitter.com/HObyEXSoZY— Miossec The 3rd, Comte de Cagliostro (@dylanmiossec) April 13, 2020
What About Bart?
Bart is still nude in The Simpsons movie— Bejohncé the Welfare Queen🐝 (@JohnsamJulian) April 13, 2020
You Thought That Was Bad...
Disney editing a frontal nude scene: pic.twitter.com/WB7zoordQd— Songokuarentena (@Songokurious) April 13, 2020
Still Got the DVD
Good thing I own the DVD. pic.twitter.com/q2i7wFE6Vg— Eric Kerhin (@ericthemovieguy) April 13, 2020
Banner's Butt
No Butts, huh? pic.twitter.com/zP88iKI4Mt— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) April 13, 2020
