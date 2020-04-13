Movies

Fans Can’t Believe Disney+ Edited Brief Nudity Out of Splash

In the decades since Disney began releasing films, our culture has evolved in a variety of ways, […]

By

In the decades since Disney began releasing films, our culture has evolved in a variety of ways, resulting in the studio making changes to their films over the years. Their 1946 film Song of the South, for example, has never earned an official home video release due to a number of racist depictions and stereotypes being embraced, while the animated Lilo & Stitch has also seen modifications, changing a scene in which Lilo hides in a dryer to her hiding in a cubby as to prevent young viewers from potentially replicating the dangerous stunt. Fans have recently noticed that the 1984 romantic comedy Splash is the latest to earn editing, due to brief nudity.

The film sees Tom Hanks‘ character falling in love with a woman who is secretly a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah. One scene saw Hannah’s character run nude into the ocean, with a fan noticing that Disney used CGI to extend her hair to cover her backside.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The scene as it was originally shot can be seen below.

Given how little nudity is actually seen in the film, and this scene largely lacking any sexual context, fans are shocked that Disney would go to such lengths to censor the film.

See what fans are saying about Splash‘s censorship below!

Worse Than Mustache-gate

Just the Beginning

Pass It On

Furry Bath Mat

Shag Carpet Butt

Violence > Nudity

What About Bart?

You Thought That Was Bad…

Still Got the DVD

Banner’s Butt

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts