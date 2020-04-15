Batman and Robin Star Alicia Silverstone Wants Another Shot at Playing Batgirl

✖

It's been 23 years since Batman and Robin opened in theaters with the fourth and final installment of Warner Bros. Batman series that kicked off with 1989's Batman concluding not only with Batman (George Clooney) and Robin (Chris O'Donnell) facing off with Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman) and Mr. Freeze (Arnold Schwarzenegger) but with the Bat Family gaining a new member as well with the addition of Batgirl. Played by Alicia Silverstone, the film's Barbara Wilson/Batgirl remains the only live-action version of hero to date and it sounds like Silverstone would like the chance to play Batgirl all over again.

Silverstone recently told Collider that she wouldn't mind doing it all over again when it comes to playing Batgirl, noting that she thinks it would work out better now than it did over two decades ago.

"I loved all my scenes with [Alfred actor] Michael Gough. Michael Gough is a dream and I just love that man so much. So, you know just being with him was so incredible and lovely," Silverstone said. "I'm trying to think what else I'd be proud of. I mean, I like it when I get to do the fighting scenes with Uma Thurman. That's fun. But I'd like to do it all over again as this woman! [Laughs] I think it would be much better now."

When it was released, Batman and Robin didn't do particularly well. The film had a strong opening at the box office, but quickly declined, ultimately bringing in $238.2 million on an estimated $160 million budget. The film also didn't fare particularly well with critics, either and Silverstone ended up winning the Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress for her Batgirl turn. While a sequel to Batman and Robin went into development -- one that would have seen Silverstone reprise her role as Batgirl alongside Clooney's Batman and O'Donnell's Robin, the poor response to Batman & Robin helped ensure that project never happened.

As for getting to see Batgirl in live action on the big screen, that's something that could well be in the pipeline. While many fans hoped to see Batgirl in Birds of Prey when it hit theaters earlier this year, the character didn't appear, something producer Sue Kroll told ComiBook.com as because Batgirl is potentially getting her own film.

"You'll not see Batgirl," Kroll said. "I'm just going to say no. This is a studio thing. Batgirl is in development for her own film."

What do you think about Silverstone's comments about wanting to play Batgirl again? Let us know in the comments below.

