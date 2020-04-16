Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Reveals the Secret Quarantine Message Jamie Lee Curtis Sent Him

✖

Not long after Knives Out and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis provided fans with a much-needed laugh amid the novel coronavirus pandemic by teasing a non-existent sequel Masks On, the film's director Rian Johnson shared with fans a secret message that Curtis had shared with him during the quarantine. In an image released to Twitter, Johnson shared a note, apparently sent to him by Curtis and her husband, and addressed to Johnson and his wife. It appears from context that she used tea or some kind of ink that only appears when applied to heat -- something he did on his own gas stove. The result is pretty cool, and elaborate.

The filmmaker teased that he and Curtis had developed their own secret way of communicating, even though the message itself was incredibly simple, noting that the pandemic and associated quarantine "sucks." The image is a nice bit of levity, even with a dark humor, much like Knives Out itself.

You can check out his tweet below.

We have our own... secret way of communicating. You have to find that with Jamie. pic.twitter.com/CHdGzc9Kc0 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 16, 2020

Recently, it was officially announced that Knives Out would be getting a sort-of sequel. Johnson plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (Amazon). Stay tuned for details on the Knives Out sequel.

