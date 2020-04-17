Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Reveal New Looks at Maxwell Lord and Cheetah

Wonder Woman 1984 might be one of the most highly-anticipated blockbusters to still come out this year, with audiences wanting to follow Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) on her next adventure. While we will have to wait a bit longer to see the film in all its glory (due to the current coronavirus pandemic), new photos indicate that the wait will definitely be worth it. A series of new photos from the latest issue of Empire Magazine have surfaced online, which show Diana facing off against both Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).

"We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but I've also been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time," Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins explained in an interview late last year. "So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana's friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams."

Maxwell Lord, on the other hand, will be a completely different kind of foe, one that will play directly into the 1980's setting.

“Max Lord is a character very much of the time period the movie is in, he's the King of Infomercials, and he's selling a dream to the public, and he'll do anything to be successful. But sometimes when you get what you want, greatness comes with a price. So that's Maxwell Lord,” Jenkins explained.

“Why 1984?,” Jenkins added. “We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the '80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it's sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

What do you think of the latest look at Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on August 14th.

