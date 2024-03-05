X-Force: Director Jeff Wadlow Reveals Plot for Cancelled X-Men Spinoff Featuring Cable and Deadpool

Director Jeff Wadlow shared how X-Force was set to be a real movie back in the Fox X-Men universe days. The filmmaker spoke about how that film planned to introduce Deadpool while speaking on A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane. Wadlow told the host, "I was lucky enough to write an X-Force script for Fox before the original Deadpool film was made. He'd been in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and, as a comic book fan, I knew that was a travesty. That was a total abomination. I wanted to get it right." So, there was a concerted effort for the X-Force movie to introduce Cable and Deadpool in a kind of chase movie featuring younger mutants. The whole thing is fascinating, read more about it down below.

"My pitch for the movie was, 'If X-Men is about mutants that get to go to private school, what about the mutants that get to go to public school?' I wrote this movie that was very much inspired by the original X-Men run back in the '90s," Wadlow explained. "I introduced Cable as this dark mentor for our characters. It was definitely about the young mutants formerly known as the New Mutants. In my movie, it was Cannonball, Boom-Boom, and I aged Domino down. Rictor was there. Feral was there. I put them on this road movie. I modeled it after Red Dawn. They were on the run in West Texas."

"I wanted this antagonist chasing them the whole time. Deadpool was introduced as a villain in the original X-Force run, so I had our main villain hire a mercenary to hire this group of ragtag villains down and the mercenary hired was Deadpool," he added. "He was in motorcycle leathers with this red ballistic face mask. I made it very clear he was going to look just like he did in the comic books."

Where Is Cable In Deadpool & Wolverine?

(Photo: 21st Century)

Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer blew the roof off the Internet. But, people were asking where Josh Brolin's Cable is during this movie. The Marvel star talked to Collider about his curious absence. He's not quite sure if he's in the movie or not. Brolin also had to smile about Ryan Reynolds possibly making the decision to leave him out. "No. I don't know. Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't like me?," the Cable actor smirked. "I don't think that's the reason. I don't know. Maybe." Brolin has been busy on Dune: Part Two's press tour. In particular, his status in the MCU has come into question multiple times. While his big villain has been defeated, the possibility of a multiverse has led to multiple avenues for a return.

Even more curiously, the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer made it a point to include as many nods to Deadpool's past cinematic adventures as possible. It felt like every character that had ever spoke to Wade Wilson was there in the room for that birthday party. Wouldn't that include Cable, even though the second movie saw them constantly bickering? (A fairly normal occurrence for Deadpool when you think about it.) Still, in a movie with so many nods to Fox's X-Men universe, it feels like a slam dunk to include a fan-favorite actor in the movie for a small role. I mean, Shatterstar is in this thing, can't Cable appear for a second?

Could More Surprises Be In-Store During Deadpool & Wolverine?

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

A big part of the conversation around Deadpool & Wolverine has been the cameos whispered about on social media. Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have spent a part of every interview basically dancing around certain people being in the movie or not. On The Happy Sad Confused podcast the cameos came up and the director had a response at the ready. Levy thinks that a lot of the rumors seem to hold weight. However, Reynolds' popularity seems to be the secret sauce powering this whole thing.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy revealed. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director would continue. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Would you like to have seen this X-Force movie? Let us know down in the comments!

