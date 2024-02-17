Deadpool & Wolverine: Cable Actor Josh Brolin Reveals if He's in the Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine's new trailer has people asking if Josh Brolin is in the movie. The Cable actor told Collider that he wasn't sure. Or at least, he responded no before smirking about Ryan Reynolds possibly making that decision. "No. I don't know. Because Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't like me?," he joked. "I don't think that's the reason. I don't know. Maybe." While on the press tour for Dune 2, the Thanos actor has been asked about multiple Marvel projects. With the introduction of Deadpool into the MCU, it just makes sense to wonder what happened with Cable. There are so many other Fox-era returns rumored for this movie that Brolin's character would even be out of place.

In fact, Deadpool & Wolverine's Super Bowl trailer made a point to showcase a ton of the connective tissue from the previous Deadpool movies. Almost every character that Wade Wilson has bumped into over the past two entries was there for that birthday party at the beginning. There's good reason to believe that Deadpool 2's ending directly causes the conflict of this MCU entry. The character going back with Cable's time travel device and messing with the timeline would bring the TVA into play for Deadpool. So, where does Cable fit into all this?

Will Thanos Return?

With The Multiverse Saga fully underway, some Marvel fans are looking for a trip back to The Infinity Saga. Thanos, as a villain, seized a hold of pop culture in a massive way. Could Marvel decide to bring him back to fight the avengers again? ComicBook.com talked to the actor during the Dune 2 press junket. Brolin was asked about making another trip to the MCU as the purple big bad. He hasn't gotten a call directly from Kevin Feige, but he has heard rumors.

"You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," Brolin smiled at us. "And there's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain ... You learn something new every day."

Deadpool & Wolverine Bringing Some Cameos

(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Camels have dominated the conversation around Deadpool & Wolverine. Almost every interview Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy have given in the last year have concerned various actors popping up in the MCU film. The Happy Sad Confused podcast had to ask about the cameos and the director had a nice answer for them. A lot of the rumors seem to hold weight, but none of them would be possible without Reynolds. That made things easy.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director also mentioned. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

