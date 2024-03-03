Marvel's Josh Brolin's Favorite Memory From Filming Avengers: Endgame Is All About Mark Ruffalo

Dune: Part Two is now playing in theaters and it marks the first big movie of the year. In addition to having a great opening weekend at the box office, the film is being praised by critics and audiences alike. Currently, the film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 95% audience score. The movie sees the return of many actors from the first film, including Josh Brolin. The actor has been busy promoting the project and recently took part in an interview with GQ that saw him breaking down some of his most iconic characters. Of course, many know Brolin for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's no surprise he spoke about his time as the villain during the interview. He even shared his favorite moment from making Avengers: Endgame, and it involved Mark Ruffalo.

"When I was finally in a scene with people who I knew, Ruffalo I knew, Don Cheadle I knew, we had a scene that we did together. I'm on the ground and the cameras are on me. They're off camera and I looked at Ruffalo, and I forgot my line," Brolin shared. And I go, 'What's my line?' Like he would know, he's a different character, a different actor, and he looked at me, he goes, 'I don't know.' And I go, 'You have to know. What is it? What is it?' And I knew it was coming."

"Chris [Hemsworth] is off there saying something. He's picking up his big [hammer] thing, and I go. 'What's the line?' and [Ruffalo] actually gave me the line," Brolin continued. "I remember I thought that was so funny. It was like how the f-k did you remember the line?' Ruffalo is the nicest human being in the world and the most giving human being. That's my favorite memory during that movie."

Will Josh Brolin Return As Thanos?

Not only did Thanos die twice in Avengers: Endgame, but alternate versions of the character died multiple times in What If...? and was killed by the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Brolin recently spoke to ComicBook.com, and we asked if Thanos could show up again in the MCU. Brolin teased he's heard some rumors about his potential return, and spoke about his character's many deaths...

"You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," Brolin teased. "And there's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain ... You learn something new every day."

You can currently catch Brolin on the big screen in Dune: Part Two.