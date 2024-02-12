Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer Features Secret Wars Easter Egg

Some eagle-eyed fans spot an Easter egg for Secret Wars in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back as the Merc With a Mouth and everyone's favorite X-Man in Deadpool & Wolverine, the first X-Men film developed by Marvel Studios. The Super Bowl trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed the film's official title, which had previously been referred to as Deadpool 3. There has been a ton of speculation on what Deadpool & Wolverine will be about, and if there will be multiverse shenanigans afoot. If a comic spotted in the trailer's final moments is any indication, Marvel fans are getting closer and closer to Secret Wars.

At the end of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Wade Wilson is lying on a barren landscape. To his right is a small comic book that appears to be an issue of Secret Wars. The first Secret Wars took place in 1984 and transported Marvel's heroes and villains to Battleworld, where they had to fight for survival. Marvel revisited Secret Wars in 2015, and the comic in question from the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer appears to come from 2015's Secret Wars. Though it's hard to see, it looks like Secret Wars #5 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, featuring Doctor Doom's helmet split down the middle of the cover.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It's pretty short, and of course, hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, "That fucking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.

