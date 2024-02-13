Deadpool 2 Star Teases Return for Deadpool & Wolverine

One of the stars of Deadpool 2 is teasing their return for Deadpool & Wolverine. The first trailer for Deadpool 3 was packed with Easter eggs for fans to consume, as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunited as the Merc With a Mouth and everyone's favorite X-Man, respectively. The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is so popular that it broke global records following its release on Super Bowl Sunday, tallying 350 million views the first day it was online and taking the record of the most-viewed movie trailer of all time. After fans spotted a former X-Force member in the Deadpool 3 trailer's opening moments, the star has gone a step further by apparently confirming his presence.

Lewis Tan, who played Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, shared a post on Instagram with himself back in his Shatterstar attire. "The most watched trailer of all time, and you ain't seen nothin yet ;) best fans in the world ❤️💀 #deadpool3," Tan wrote. Another part of his post is a screenshot revealing the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer stats, calling it the "most watched trailer of all time with 365 million views in its first 24 hours."

Marvel Jesus trends after Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

Deadpool has been called a lot of things throughout his time in the comics and movies, but "Marvel Jesus" is certainly a first. Around the 1:20 mark of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, Wade Wilson is digesting all the information he's receiving from the TVA, including footage of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadpool tells the TVA representative Paradox, "I'm the Messiah. I... am... Marvel Jesus." This is in reference to shaking up the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since there's a chance Deadpool & Wolverine is Rated-R. As of now, Deadpool & Wolverine is not rated, but director Shawn Levy has stated that Disney and Marvel Studios support an R-Rated tone.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy told Wired in November. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."