Deadpool 3 Director Surprised Cameos Were "Easy"

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy was pretty surprised at how easy some of the cameos were able to secure. The filmmaker sat down with The Happy Sad Confused podcast and told Josh Horowitz that the cameo situation is pretty wild for Ryan Reynolds' MCU debut. With all the reports about famous people reprising their X-Men franchise roles in the movie, fans are already salivating at the prospect of Deadpool 3. Levy has addressed the validity of some rumors in recent interviews. But, in these comments, he credits Reynolds' star cache, and the profile of this MCU project for his success in getting people to sign on for this movie. Check out what he had to say about Deadpool's wild cast of characters down below!

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy admitted. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director added. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

A Lot Of Those Deadpool 3 Rumors Are True

Deadpool 3 has the most Marvel rumors swirling around one of these movies since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Unlike that movie, it seems some of the murmurs about who might show up hold more weight! Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy spoke to Jess Cagle on Sirius XM and they discussed a lot of those rumors making the rounds. While he didn't confirm Taylor Swift making an appearance in Deadpool 3, these comments aren't going to quiet down all that fandom chatter anytime soon.

"I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what's real and what's fantasy, so I'm just going to go with the very cliche 'no comment' on all things casting [with] Deadpool 3," Levy mused durign The Jess Cagle Show. "I will say, we're lucky on this one. There's certainly -- is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumors are completely false, but some of them aren't."

Deadpool 3 Unites Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

One thing that fans know they'll be getting from Deadpool 3 is the MCU debut of both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Wolverine and Deadpool together on the big screen is a dream that Marvel fans have had for a long time now. People waiting for the MCU movie will be happy to hear that the dynamic between Reynolds and Jackman on-screen is absolutely working out to be something special. Deadline caught up with Shawn Levy to talk about Deadpool 3, and he's already teasing some amazing moments between these two Marvel characters.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy explained. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

Does this make you more excited for Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!