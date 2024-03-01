The Marvels Star Didn't Know They Were Sharing the Screen With X-Men's Beast in Post-Credits Scene

Marvel fans are still waiting on the X-Men to join the MCU in earnest, but the franchise recently teased the arrival of the mutant team with an alternate universe cameo of a former X-Men movie star. In the post-credits scene of The Marvels, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau arrived in another universe and came face-to-face with a super-powered version of her mother, Maria, as well as the popular Hank McCoy, better known as Beast.

In the scene, Beast is once again played by Kelsey Grammer, who first portrayed the character in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. The appearance of Beast was obviously a surprise to Marvel fans, but it was also a shock to some of the folks acting in that very scene.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Teyonah Parris revealed that she had no idea Beast was going to be in the scene with her. When she shot the sequence, there was a regular doctor in a lab coat in the spot where Beast was eventually added in post-production.

"I also went wild [seeing Beast at the end of The Marvels] cause I'm like, 'Wait a minute! That's not who I filmed with!' And I had no clue until it aired ... When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice, and he was dressed in a lab coat. He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, 'By the way, this is going to be a little surprise.' I had zero clue. I found out with everyone else."

In The Marvels, which now streaming on Disney+, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.