X-Men Actor Breaks Silence on Deadpool & Wolverine Return





Deadpool & Wolverine will likely end up bringing back numerous characters from Fox's X-Men franchise. Photos from the set of the Deadpool threequel have suggested both Sabretooth and Toad will be in the film at some point, and that seems to be only the tip of the iceberg. Marvel Studios' first trailer for the project also confirmed Aaron Stanford's Pyro will be returning, having last appeared in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Now, Stanford has broken his silence regarding his return to the world of superheroes.

"Welly welly welly well. If it isn't our old Droogie Pyro…," Stanford shared to his Instagram account Monday morning. The caption accompanied a selfie Stanford took during a break in filming on-set. The outfit he's wearing in the selfie is a perfect match to the one Pyro was seen wearing in the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser trailer.

Little is known about the plot of the film itself, other than the fact Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) will be forced to deal with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) because of the multiversal nature involved with moving from Fox's X-Men universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's unclear if any other Loki characters will be appearing in the project.

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!

